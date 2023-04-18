Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Tulfo supports divorce bill: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo expresses the belief that the divorce bill is an act of social justice that would give people a fresh start from a miserable marriage as he strongly supports its enactment. During Tuesday’s public hearing April 18, 2023 of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, Tulfo said based on his experience as a public servant, he had witnessed countless persons stuck in toxic or unproductive marriage. “The quality of family life for spouses who are already in an unhealthy marital relationship is not what was envisioned by the State as something that needs protecting,” Tulfo said. “I join my colleagues in the Senate who have passed a similar bill and hope that we harmonize all the best provisions in order to give Filipino families a chance to save themselves from endless suffering,” he added. Tulfo, author of Senate Bill No. 213 or An Act Amending Certain Provisions of Executive Order 209 as Amended, In Order To Define and Introduce Divorce and for other Purposes, explained that while Executive Order No. 209 or the Family Code of the Philippines provides various remedies for the termination of a marital union, those processes have proven to be excessively adversarial, tedious, and unjustly expensive, especially for the poor. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)