Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Villanueva endorses Kulas’ Filipino citizenship: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva endorses the Filipino citizenship of Canadian vlogger Kyle Douglas “Kulas” Jennermann, who has been living in the Philippines since 2013 and is behind the popular YouTube channel "Becoming Filipino." Villanueva, during the Committee on Justice and Human Rights' hearing Tuesday, April 18, 2023, said Jennermann deserves to be a Filipino. “Kulas firmly believes that the world would be a better place to live if people around the world make the Philippines a part of their lives. While born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, he considers Philippines his home. Let us make ‘Becoming Filipino’ not just a YouTube channel, but a reality,” Villanueva said. During the same hearing, the majority leader said he is in full support of several measures which seek to protect senior citizens from physical, mental and other types of abuses. “If you recall, this representation defended the doubling of our social pension. We also fought for the budget for this year and we hope to hear later on probably the improvements in the implementation of the said law,” he said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)