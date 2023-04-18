Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Effective RCEP implementation: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III attends an organizational meeting of the Senate Special Oversight Committee on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Pimentel congratulated Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda for conducting the first ever hearing of the oversight committee on RCEP. He said he made an eight-page long “prescription” for the effective implementation of RCEP. “I think that this oversight committee will really be very busy because we all desire for the effective implementation of RCEP, which should be fair for everyone and will not leave any sector behind,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)