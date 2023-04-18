Photo Release

April 18, 2023 ‘Kulas’ gets panel’s endorsement: Kyle Douglas “Kulas” Jennermann, a Canadian vlogger behind the popular YouTube channel “Becoming Filipino,” gets the approval of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing Tuesday, April 18, 2023, on Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1500 and 1509 granting him Filipino citizenship. Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the committee, said the measures are now being submitted for plenary deliberations and approval. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)