Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Revilla pushes BOT Law amendments: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. presides over the Committee on Public Works hearing on various bills that seek to amend the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) Law or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) program. During the hearing, Revilla said amending the BOT Law is one of the priority legislative measures of the executive as mentioned by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA). “With the pronouncements from the President, we will look into the ambiguities, identified challenges and delimited environment for PPPs. At the end, the goal is to be on point with these issues and harvest the benefits from the PPP scheme,” Revilla said Tuesday, April 28, 2023. “And as a partner of our government in providing more direct and effective services to the people, we will make sure that the said law fits the changes we want to implement,” he added. Revilla said he agrees with the President's amendments that specifically seek to: address the ambiguities in the existing law; address the bottlenecks and challenges affecting the implementation of the PPP program; and foster a more competitive and enabling environment for PPPs. (OS Revilla photo/Senate PRIB)