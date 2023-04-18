Photo Release



Press Con on PSR 518 - Brazen Assassination of Incumbent Negros Oriental Gov Roel Degamo: "Around 60 na resource persons ‘yung andiyan ngayon na gustong mag-testify...Gano’n pa kadami ‘yung dapat natin pakinggan. Saka na tayo makagawa ng assessment kapag tapos na lahat...Yung aming committee ay trying to be fair to everyone. Hindi naman namin sila pipigilan na magsalita kung pupunta sila physically. ‘Yan ang ating requirement."

- Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa during the press briefing after the April 17, 2023 (day 1) hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on the assassination of Governor Roel Degamo and other Negros Oriental killings