Photo Release

April 18, 2023 Ejercito underscores BOT Law amendments: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito underscores the importance of amending the BOT Law not only for traffic convenience and management but also in generating job opportunities for many Filipinos. “Infrastructure development is one of my advocacies. I have been pushing for infra-development transport modernization for the longest time,” Ejercito said. During Tuesday’s public hearing April 18, 2023, Ejercito presided over the Public Works Subcommittee hearing to discuss several proposed measures that would amend the BOT Law and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act. “We believe in the spirit of PPP. However, this has also led to delays, conflict of interests and even corruption. There had been several moves to improve the vague provisions in the BOT Law through revisions of its Implementing Rules and Regulations. However, these would not suffice due to the fact that the last amendment to the BOT Law was enacted almost three decades ago,” Ejercito said. “We need to address the outdated provisions in the law and provide for a more enabling environment for the successful implementation of the PPP program,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)