Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Scam hub operations in PH bared: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, exposes "scam hubs" operating in the Philippines that allegedly are part of a global human trafficking ring that victimize Filipinos and foreigners from Asia and Africa. During the public hearing Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Hontiveros bared that victims were forced to participate in a slew of fraudulent rackets including dating, investment, identity and cryptocurrency scams, to name a few. “The Philippines should not be used as a petri dish for human trafficking. If scam hubs in Cambodia and Myanmar are in remote areas, scam hubs in the Philippines are in the capital," the deputy minority leader said. Also, Hontiveros called on social media companies to immediately take down and keep out dubious job ads that lead to these scam operations, emphasizing that there may still be active ads targeting job seekers to work in these fraud factories. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)