April 19, 2023 What is the end-goal of EDCA?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question as he scrutinizes the reason and criteria for choosing the locations where the US troops will have access under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA). At least four locations had earlier been identified as additional EDCA sites: Camilo Osias Naval Base in Sta Ana, Cagayan; Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan; Camp Melchor dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; and Balabac Island in Palawan. During the Committee on Foreign Relations general inquiry on the 2014 EDCA, Gatchalian wondered whether the four EDCA sites are really strategic for the Philippines and the Filipino people and not strategic for the United States. If the end-goal of EDCA is for humanitarian and disaster-response purposes, Gatchalian pointed out that there are other areas that are more disaster-prone than the four locations chosen as additional EDCA sites for purposes of quick response. “That’s why I’m looking for the end-goal. If the end-goal is to help capacitate ourselves or to ward off terrorism, I assume that the [EDCA] sites will be located in areas where we need to strengthen our capacities. That’s why I’m looking for the end-goal,” Gatchalian said Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)