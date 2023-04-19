Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Thank you for your courage: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his gratitude to the people of Negros Oriental for their patience and trust during the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ inquiry Wednesday, April 19, 2023, into the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo. Dela Rosa commended them for their courage in providing the panel with information regarding those involved in the killing and other violent incidents in the province even if it might put their lives in danger. “When the price to pay for telling your story might be your very own life, it is easier to turn your back on this story and stay silent. But I thank you for your courage,” Dela Rosa said, adding “This courage to hold on to one’s integrity is what we will all need to put an end to this reign of terror.” (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)