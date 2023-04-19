Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Implement stronger laws vs human trafficking: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Migrant Workers, underscores the importance of finding a lasting solution to human trafficking. “We need to implement stronger laws and policies, provide support and protection for the victims, as well as to double our efforts in raising awareness on the dangers of human trafficking and its serious consequences,” Tulfo said during the public hearing conducted by the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Tulfo said he also wanted an update on his request for the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) with the cooperation of the Philippine Coast Guard to run after and prosecute illegal recruiters and human traffickers. He suggested that BI adopts policies and initiates projects geared towards the digitalization of our screening process, including but not limited to using Radio Frequency Identifications (RFIDs), and more eye scanners or screening machines. He also recommended the setting up of migrant workers offices in vulnerable territories such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. (Joseph Vidal /Senate PRIB)