Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Pimentel clarifies EDCA expansion: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III says the additional four sites and the present negotiation of the Philippine government with the United States regarding the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) do not intend to change any word or provision in the agreement. During Wednesday’s public hearing April 19, 2023 of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Pimentel made the statement to clarify that the present EDCA agreement will not be changed and that the extent of PH-US military exercises are only addendum to the existing agreement. “When we are discussing with our counterparts, the end product is an annex to EDCA, so we don’t even attempt to change the terms of EDCA, this is just an annex to be cleared…we are making the commitment that no matter how extensive the discussions are, there will be no attempt, desires, or intention to change any word in EDCA or the agreement,” Pimentel said. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) wanted to strengthen the country’s maritime security capabilities and improve its defense network in the region through the alliance and enhanced military activities with the US. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)