Photo Release

April 19, 2023 No need for a law to change PNP protocol vs. presenting suspects: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sees no need for legislation to lift the Philippine National Police (PNP) policy against parading suspects. Estrada, reacting to the suggestion made by Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo during the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ inquiry Wednesday, April 19, 2023, said the PNP leadership may create its own rules. “I do not believe that we need legislation or a law regarding the protocols of the PNP,” Estrada said. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada)