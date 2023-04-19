Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Just tell the truth: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. urges PSSgt. Noel Alabata to stop lying before members of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and just tell the truth. Alabata is one of the suspects involved in an attack against businessman Anthony Jason Ong in Dumaguete City in 2021. Revilla, during the continuation of the panel inquiry Wednesday, April 19, 2023, said it would be better for Alabata to speak the truth. “You should think very carefully because you might end up in a very difficult situation if you will lie to the committee,” Revilla said in Filipino. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr.)