Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Status of human resources for health: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over a hearing of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking on the status of human resources for health in the Philippines Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Cayetano said the hearing would tackle the overlapping concerns affecting human resources as well as the overlapping agencies and overlapping sectors. She said Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 on Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8 on Decent Work and Economic Growth as well as SDG 11 on Sustainable Cities and Communities would be affected by the overlapping functions as well as Gender Equality. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)