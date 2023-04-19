Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Big-time backer: Sen. Grace Poe, during the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs’ inquiry Wednesday, April 19, 2023 into the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, expresses the belief that the police officer involved in the attack of businessmen Anthony Jason Ong and Sandy Tinguha in Dumaguete City in 2021 is being backed by a “bigtime” individual. According to Poe, Atty. Kaiser Cordero, who belongs to the law firm with the same name, is providing legal assistance to PSSgt. Noel Alabata. Poe added that the firm is not an ordinary law office and has been handling a number of top companies. “Maybe Alabata is being backed by a big-time individual because you would need deep pockets to be able to afford the services of this firm,” Poe said in Filipino. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)