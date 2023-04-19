Photo Release

April 19, 2023 End impunity in Negros Oriental: Sen. Robinhood Padilla called for an end to the impunity in Negros Oriental, as punctuated by the fact that those linked to the killing of former Gov. Roel Degamo are members of the Philippine National Police who were entrusted to protect and serve the people. At the continuation of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Wednesday, April 19, 2023, on Degamo’s assassination, Padilla said it is not acceptable for the police to commit such heinous crime after they were trained using government funds. He stressed that the issue being tackled by the committee is very much complicated “but the main problem is not lost: the lack of trust in our police, the continued impunity in Negros, and the destruction of the name of the institution because of the scalawags that continue to destroy the foundation of the PNP.” Padilla also asked if the Armed Forces of the Philippines could possibly take over Negros Oriental and address the problem in the area. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)