Photo Release

April 19, 2023 Tol wants BSKE in Negros Or. postponed: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, on the third day of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs public hearing Wednesday, April 19, 2023, suggests the postponement of barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan elections in Negros Oriental this coming October to allow peacekeeping forces to concentrate on their job in the province. Tolentino said if the election is postponed, “our peacekeeping forces will have a stronger momentum” in maintaining law and order in Negros Oriental, adding that barangay elections could heighten the already fragile situation in the area. Degamo’s widow Pamplona, Negros Oriental Mayor Janice Degamo agreed with Tolentino’s suggestion. The senator then moved to invite representatives from the Commission on Elections in the next hearing to get their opinion on the proposal. Earlier in the hearing, Tolentino assured that there will be impartial investigation by the committee on the assassination of Degamo as he asked Coleen Pepino, wife of broadcaster Rex Pepino who was murdered during the Degamo administration, to submit to the Senate documents implicating the former governor to the killing. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)