Photo Release

April 22, 2023 Quezon City: Amid the celebration of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, Senator Win Gatchalian continues his push to institutionalize and strengthen the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) Program in all public and private basic education schools outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). 22 Apr 2023. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN