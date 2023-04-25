Photo Release

April 25, 2023 Win panel resumes discussion on 'Batang Magaling' bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian leads the continuation of the Committee on Basic Education's deliberation on Senate Bill No. 2022, or the proposed "Batang Magaling Act" on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. In seeking to refine the bill, Gatchalian asked education and research agencies for studies and data on senior high school (SHS) students and the challenges they face in the implementation of the K to 12 Program. The senator, for instance, observed a declining certification rate among graduates in the Technical-Vocational-Livelihood (TVL) Track. Department of Education (DepEd) information systems analyst Ariel Tandingan explained that most students opt not to take national certification exams due to its cost, which averages at P600. SBN 2022, authored by Gatchalian, proposes measures to improve the employability and competitiveness of K to 12 graduates. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)