Photo Release

April 25, 2023 Consider Don Bosco Tech-Voc model: Sen. Pia Cayetano urges education officials and other concerned agencies to consider the technical-vocational (Tech-Voc) program of Don Bosco Technical College as one of the models in enhancing competitiveness and employability of senior high school graduates under the K to 12 Program. Cayetano, during the public hearing of the Committee on Basic Education on Senate Bill No. 2022 or the “Batang Magaling Act” Tuesday, April 25, 2023, said it would be interesting to observe the Don Bosco Model considering that it is the pioneer in Tech-Voc education and training in the country. Cayetano even expressed willingness to arrange a visit to Don Bosco for members of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2). (screengrab/Senate PRIB)