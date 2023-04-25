Photo Release

April 25, 2023 Senate concurrence on PH-Brunei Tax Treaty: Committee on Foreign Relations chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the panel's discussion Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on whether or not the Senate should concur in the Philippines' agreement with the government of Brunei for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income from cross-border transactions. Marcos stressed the need to weigh the pros and cons of entering into the agreement, even as she noted that such treaties will promote international trade and investments. She specifically inquired about the benefits that the Philippines is expected to reap from the deal. On July 16, 2021, the Philippines and Brunei signed the double taxation agreement. The Philippines had entered into similar tax treaties with at least 48 countries, Marcos noted. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)