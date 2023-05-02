Photo Release

May 2, 2023 Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, presides over a public hearing Tuesday, May 2, 2023, on a proposal to establish Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Courts in the country. Tolentino said Sen. Cynthia Villar filed Senate Bill No. 1963 to address the seemingly uncontrollable spike of prices brought about by the “smuggling” of agricultural products. Despite Republic Act No. 10845, otherwise known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, Tolentino said smuggling of agricultural products continue to proliferate in the Philippines. The main purpose of the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Court is to try cases involving smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products and to ensure that individuals and organizations involved in these activities are held accountable for their actions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)