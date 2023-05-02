Photo Release

May 2, 2023 Villar pushes anti-agricultural smuggling court creation: Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform chairperson Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses her belief that the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act will be implemented effectively if there is a court dedicated to smuggling, hoarding, profiteering and cartel of agricultural products. During the public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights on proposed Senate Bill No. 1963 which seeks to establish Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Courts Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Villar pointed out that even with the existence of law against agricultural smuggling, there have been no smugglers charged with economic sabotage. “We intend to create an anti-agricultural smuggling court to ensure that the proper implementation of the law will be made…We hope that those involved in the courts and the justice department will help us draft a law to implement the Anti-Agriculture Smuggling Act,” Villar added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)