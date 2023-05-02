Photo Release

May 2, 2023 Pimentel seeks review of RA 10845 IRR: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the Committee on Justice and Human Rights to review the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10845, otherwise known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016. During Tuesday’s public hearing May 2, 2023, Pimentel suggested to the committee to look closely and review RA 10845 to determine how a simple law was made difficult to enforce because of a faulty IRR. “Maybe we can add a specific crime to the law like 'refusal to prosecute large scale agricultural smuggling' which will make liable the legal department (of the Bureau of Customs) and even the Department of Justice prosecutors, depending on the evidence,” Pimentel said. “This is similar to obstruction of justice but very specific. In my opinion, this will be additional teeth to the law,” he added. Pimentel also wanted to amend section 3 of RA 10845 by rewriting the phrase “as valued by the Bureau of Customs” and involve the Department of Agriculture in valuating smuggled agricultural products in order to put flexibility to the law. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)