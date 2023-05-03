Photo Release

May 3, 2023 Jinggoy seeks law on automatic refund to customers affected by telco, ISP service interruptions: : Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants telecommunication companies and internet service providers (ISPs) to refund their subscribers who experienced service interruptions for an aggregate period of 24 hours or more within a month. Estrada filed Senate Bill No. 2074, the proposed Refund for Internet and Telecommunications Service Outages and Disruptions Act, last April 17. It seeks to require public telecommunication entities (PTEs) and ISPs to institute a mechanism that will enable them to automatically refund or adjust the bills of their postpaid and prepaid subscribers whenever there are service disruptions. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)