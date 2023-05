Photo Release



Villar named “Most Trusted Public Servant for 2023” by Fraternal Order of Eagles: Okada Elite Eagle’s Club President Jenzen "Zentur" Turica handed a Plaque of Recognition to Senator Cynthia A. Villar as the “Most Trusted Public Servant” in the awarding ceremony held in Okada Hotel, Parañaque City. She was recognized because of her accomplishments as a public servant and for her advocacy that uplifts the lives of our fellow Filipinos.

Villar named “Most Trusted Public Servant for 2023” by Fraternal Order of Eagles: INIABOT ni Okada Elite Eagle’s Club President Jenzen "Zentur" Turica ang Plaque of Recognition kay Senator Cynthia A. Villar bilang “Most Trusted Public Servant” sa idinaos na awarding ceremony sa Okada Hotel, Parañaque City. Kinilala siya sa kanyang accomplishments bilang mambabatas at sa kanyangb mga adbokasiya na nag-aangat ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan.