Photo Release

May 4, 2023 Give workers better living wages: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri renews his commitment to fight for decent benefits, better living wages, and fair working conditions for Filipino workers, starting with the passage of his bill, Senate Bill No. 2002, or the Across-the-Board Wage Increase Act of 2023, which seeks to raise wages in the private sector across the regions by P150. The National Capital Region currently has the highest daily nominal wage rate, at P570 (non-agriculture), while the lowest is at P316 (non-agriculture), for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, Zubiri pointed out that there’s no law stopping lawmakers from passing a legislative wage hike, saying it has been done seven times through Congress. He also believes that passing a one-time legislated wage hike will not put a dent on the operations of businesses, especially those that belong to the top 1,000 companies in the Philippines. “If a company earns billions a year, can’t they afford to make a little drop in the bucket and make a sacrifice for their workers?” Zubiri asked Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)