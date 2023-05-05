Photo Release

May 5, 2023 Jinggoy pushes digitized copies of textbooks to ensure 1:1 student-textbook ratio in public schools: To realize the ideal 1:1 textbook-student ratio, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is pushing to have all textbooks and reference books in public elementary and secondary schools in digital copies. Estrada filed Senate Bill No. 2075 to establish a Philippine Online Library which would serve as the repository of all digitized copies of textbooks and reference materials being used by students in public elementary and secondary levels. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)