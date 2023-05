Photo Release

May 7, 2023 Oriental Mindoro: Gatchalian wants local government units (LGUs) to be better equipped in their disaster-preparedness program to mitigate the impact of disasters and calamities due to extreme weather conditions. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned of an El Niño from June to August this year which could bring above-normal rainfall at the same time. 17 Mar. 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN