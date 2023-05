Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Taguig City: Senator Win Gatchalian wants the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to work more closely in reviewing the senior high school program and ensuring the smooth transition of K to 12 graduates. 16 Mar 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN