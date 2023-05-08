Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Tolentino dismayed at cabinet officials’ non-appearance: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses dismay on the absence of several cabinet officials who were invited to shed light on the controversy regarding Sugar Order No. 6 and its provisions that may be opened to abuse, patronage and cartelization. During Monday’s public hearing May 8, 2023, Tolentino, chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee, discussed Senate Resolution No. 497 which aims to tackle the entries of sugar shipments in the Philippine ports ahead of the issuance of SO No. 6. “I noticed the absence of several invited resource persons, notably members of the Cabinet who should have been here and give us critical information and testimony. I noticed specifically the absence of National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Sec. Arsenio Balisacan, former Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) administrator David John Alba, Sec. Alfredo E. Pascual of the Department of Trade and Industry, and Usec. Domingo Panganiban of the Department of Agriculture,” Tolentino said. “We will not be able to dig into its contents (documents) without the persons I mentioned. They are vital to the investigation that this committee will be undertaking. It might be difficult for us to continue without them,” he added. Tolentino decided to suspend the hearing due to the absence of several key resource persons. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)