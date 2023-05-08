Photo Release

May 8, 2023 'The problem shifted to importation': Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito laments the lack of improvement in the sugarcane industry in the Philippines even after the enactment of Republic Act (RA) No. 10659 (Sugarcane Industry Development Law) and RA 10845 (Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law) in 2015 and 2016, respectively. During the initial public inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee Monday, May 8, 2023 into reports on multiple entries of sugar shipments in Philippine ports, Ejercito expressed disappointment in the dependence of government agencies on the importation of sugar instead of developing the industry in sugar-producing regions, such as the Negros Region. "Where are we now? After seven years, had the agency properly implemented the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law and the Sugar Cane Industry Development Act, the sugar cane industry in Negros would have been in a better position now," Ejercito said. "It is sad that despite passing the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Law they grew accustomed to importation. Smuggling might have been eliminated but the problem shifted to importation," he added in Filipino. (Senate PRIB photos)