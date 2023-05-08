Photo Release

May 8, 2023 'State-sponsored' smuggling?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks for explanation on the entry of imported sugar into Philippine ports despite the lack of order authorizing it. During the Blue Ribbon Committee's inquiry on the issue Monday, May 8, 2023, Hontiveros lamented the absence of Agriculture Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban who, she said, should shed light on the controversial importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar ahead of the issuance of Sugar Order No. 6, adding that the move was made without the approval of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, concurrent Department of Agriculture (DA) secretary. The Deputy Minority Leader further questioned the DA's selection of three sugar traders for supposedly giving them the "opportunity to control" sugar prices, in possible violation of anti-smuggling laws, and to the detriment of Filipino consumers. "I really hope that we get to the bottom of this issue...From the evidence I've seen so far, seems to me, a case of ignorance; violation of our laws by government implementors at best; and state-sponsored smuggling at worst," Hontiveros said. (Senate PRIB photos)