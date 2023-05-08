Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Senate discusses water sustainability: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, presides over the public hearing on water sustainability Monday, May 8, 2023. According to Cayetano, the National Water Resources Board estimated that around 11 million Filipinos lack access to clean water in the country. These families are left to rely on water sources such as deep wells, springs, rivers, lakes and rainwater which are not necessarily potable and in many cases, not reliable. Cayetano said the lack of access to potable water had forced families to defecate in the open, giving rise to water contamination and spread of diseases. She said the committee would also discuss the repair of antiquated pipes undertaken by the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System alongside the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (PAGASA) announcement of raising the El Niño alert status this May. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)