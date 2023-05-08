Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Solving water problem through modern technologies: Sen. Raffy Tulfo calls for the use of modern technologies to ensure that millions of Filipinos will have safe drinking water in their homes. Tulfo pointed out during the public hearing of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking that at least 11 million Filipinos still do not have access to clean water. He also lamented that 53,066 Filipinos died between 2010 and 2019 due to water-borne diseases, such as typhoid and para-typhoid fever, diarrhea, and cholera, citing a recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. “We have to reduce our reliance on ground water, deep wells... we have to explore other options for the people. We have to make use of modern technologies that are readily available like solar-powered systems… we can also explore the use of rainwater treatment facilities,” Tulfo said Monday, May 8, 2023. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)