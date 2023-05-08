Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Trooping the line: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada troops the line during the Philippine Air Force Flying School “Balik Fernando 2023” alumni homecoming at the AETDC Grandstand, Fernando Air Base in Lipa City on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security led the military honors and the conferment of awards to the Golden Aviator Awardees, Outstanding Achievement Awardees, Silver Jubilarians (Class of 1988), and the Golden Jubilarians (Classes of 1977-Alpha and Bravo). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)