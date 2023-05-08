Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, introduces Monday, May 8, 2023 amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1806 under Committee Report No. 20 or the Taxpayers' Bill of Rights and Obligations Act. After introducing individual amendments to SBN 1806, Gatchalian entertained amendments to the bill coming from colleagues most of which came from Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. SBN 1806 seeks to strike a balance between the protection of the taxpayers against abuses and at the same time, consistent and strict compliance with the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997 and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and all other rules and regulations. The bill also seeks to create the Office of the National Taxpayers Advocate, an autonomous office attached to the Department of Justice. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)