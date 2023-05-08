Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Bill rationalizing Veterans’ Disability Pension hurdles 2nd reading: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada shepherds the passage on second reading of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1480 which seeks to rationalize the disability pension of veterans. Estrada introduced several individual amendments to the measure during Monday’s plenary session May 8, 2023 before securing the upper chamber’s approval. In amending Republic Act No. 6948 or an Act Standardizing and Upgrading the Benefits for Military Veterans and their Beneficiaries, SBN 1480 will increase the monthly disability pension of veterans to a minimum of P4,500 and a maximum of P10,000, and P1,000 for the spouse and each unmarried minor child. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)