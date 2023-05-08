Photo Release

May 8, 2023 Pimentel refines Taxpayer's Bill: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III on Monday, May 8, 2023 introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 1806, otherwise known as "The Taxpayer's Bill of Rights and Obligations Act". Pimentel specifically sought to lessen the fixed term of the forthcoming Chief Taxpayer Advocate and Deputy Taxpayer Advocates in the bill from the proposed seven years to just three years with one re-appointment. Sen. Win Gatchalian, sponsor of the measure, accepted Pimentel's proposed amendment. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)