Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Mental health care for all Filipinos: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go underscores the importance of mental health care Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Go, who presided over a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography on the implementation of Republic Act. No. 11306 or the Mental Health Act as well as the condition of facilities in the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) and psychological services for children and young adolescents during public health emergencies, said many Filipinos, especially the youth, avoid talking about their mental state due to fear of discrimination or ostracization. “According to the Department of Education, a total of 404 learners from public schools committed suicide in 2021 and 2,147 learners attempted suicide. Until now there are many reports of suicide or attempted suicide in schools,” Go revealed. He also deplored the condition of patients inside the NCMH where they were reportedly treated unjustly or even worse than animals. “The state of NCMH is in need of utmost attention. How can we decongest the NCMH to improve its current state? We need to improve the basic right of all Filipinos to health care,” Go stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)