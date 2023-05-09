Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Dinosaur of all corruption: Sen. Raffy Tulfo calls for a deeper probe into the reported corruption inside the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), warning erring officials inside the medical facilities that their days are already numbered. During the Committee on Health and Demography’s public inquiry on the implementation of Republic Act No. 11036 or the Mental Health Act, Tulfo slammed NCMH officials for reportedly squandering the budget intended for the medical needs of the mental health patients to corruption. “National Center for Mental Health is not the mother of all irregularities. It is the dinosaur of all corruption because corruption inside NCMH has been happening for ages,” Tulfo said Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as he vowed to go after these corrupt officials for the sake of mental health patients. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)