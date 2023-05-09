Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Sen. Win worries about suicide among students: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses serious concern over the high number of suicide incidents among public school students in the country despite the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11036 or the Mental Health Act which integrates mental health into the education system. During the public inquiry of the Committee on Health and Demography on the implementation of RA 11036 Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Gatchalian noted that there were about 2,147 attempted suicides that were reported in public schools and a total of 404 students committed actual suicide during the school year 2021-2022. “One Life is too many Mr. Chairman. That's why the Committee on Basic Education, which yours truly chair, will be sponsoring a bill that will go deeper into the mental health and wellness programs of our basic education institutions,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)