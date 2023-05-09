Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Ejercito denounces transfer of heroes’ monuments: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito denounces the relocation made by the local government of San Juan of several historical landmarks of the country’s national heroes such as the monuments of Andres Bonifacio, Emilio Jacinto and Dr. Jose Rizal. During Tuesday’s plenary session May 9, 2023, Ejercito, in a privilege speech, expressed his disappointment with the city government of San Juan and its council who disregarded the significant message of national heroes’ monuments in their former strategic locations. The monuments were made by renowned Filipino sculptor Eduardo Castrillo. “Unknown to our countrymen, I carved this admiration and greatness of our national hero into my skin. This mark of Gat Andres Bonifacio’s monument is not only a decoration but a reminder to serve our people every day,” Ejercito said in Filipino. “I am very disappointed to see that the current leadership of the City of San Juan seems to be ignoring our contribution in recognizing the heroism of Gat. Andres Bonifacio, Emilio Jacinto and other katipuneros,” he said, adding that he initiated the construction of these monuments when he was San Juan City mayor. (Senate PRIB photos)