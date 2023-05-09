Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Pimentel wants National Cultural Heritage Act revisited: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III raises the need to revisit Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 to determine if the law is being implemented effectively. Pimentel made the suggestion following the privilege speech of Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on the relocation of heroes' monuments by the local government of San Juan City Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “I anticipate that this (privilege speech) will be referred to the proper committee. I hope that we can establish the facts so that we can appreciate and see how the law is being implemented,” Pimentel said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)