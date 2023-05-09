Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Historical monuments protected by both local and intl' laws: Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 commends Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito for bringing to the Senate's attention the recent relocation of several historical monuments in San Juan City. During the plenary session, Hontiveros pointed out that there are national and international laws and charters that provide guidelines for relocation, conservation and restoration of national monuments and sites. "Much gratitude to the good gentleman for raising this important point and I am sure that all of us here in the Senate are interested to follow the process and result in a hearing," Hontiveros said in a mix of English and Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)