Photo Release

May 9, 2023 'Heroes’ monuments should not be hidden’: Sen. Robinhood Padilla stresses the importance of our national heroes as he opposed the relocation of their monuments in San Juan City. During the plenary session Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Padilla said these structures should be placed in the streets for the people to see, and thus serve as constant reminders of the courage of heroes who defended our country’s freedom. “These monuments should be seen by our people regardless of age and gender every day in the streets. Our people should not have to go to parks just to see Andres Bonifacio, Jose Rizal, and Emilio Jacinto,” Padilla said in Filipino. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)