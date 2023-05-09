Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Protecting national hero monuments: Sen. Pia Cayetano thanks Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito for drawing attention to the relocation of three national hero monuments in San Juan City. Cayetano said the Senate had debated on a similar issue during the 16th Congress eight years ago involving a building which was built a kilometer away or two from the Rizal monument. “What is the authority of the local government unit (LGU) versus the national agencies in determining the lifetime of these monuments?” Cayetano asked, suggesting a review of the policy on the matter. “How do we protect such monuments in the first 50 years? We do know that as a developing country there will be a lot of construction, a lot of redesigning…so we will keep on having these discussions,” she added. Ejercito deplored the relocation of the markers in San Juan City in his privilege speech Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)