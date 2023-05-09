Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Trabaho para sa bayan plan: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva explains the importance of Senate Bill No. 2035, otherwise known as the Act Establishing the National Employment Masterplan or the “Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan” during the period of interpellation on the measure Tuesday, May 9, 2023. While government agencies have their own plans and programs on employment, Villanueva said there is no coherence among these plans, with each department working independently instead of collaboratively. He said the “Trabaho Para Sa Bayan” masterplan seeks to synergize these various plans and road maps, placing employment as the center of economic social policies that are consistent with the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention. He said that since the Philippines had ratified ILO Convention No. 122 in 1976, the country has no masterplan to govern and direct efforts to employment generation and recovery, address dynamic and changing labor issues, enabling an environment for quality and decent work to prosper. (Senate PRIB photos)