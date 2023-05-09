Photo Release

May 9, 2023 Why is trabaho para sa bayan plan needed?: Sen. Sonny Angara raises this question as he scrutinizes Senate Bill No. 2035 or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Bill during the period of interpellation Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Angara wondered what sets the proposed Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan from other existing job creation plans crafted by the National Economic and Development Authority and the Department of Labor and Employment. In response, Villanueva pointed out that the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Bill will make all the government’s employment plans coherent and ensure that concerned agencies implementing these plans will effectively collaborate. “I’m supportive at the outset and I am even more convinced now how imperative it is to have this measure and how crucial it will be, and how valuable it is to the lives of the Filipinos,” Angara said. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)